Iran Strikes Back at the US in Qatar, and a Theory About This War Arises

After Trump bombed Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend, Iran hit back at a US base in Qatar today. I know the natural question to ask now is how successful both strikes were, but that’s not a query that is easy to answer this early in the fog of war, nor am I qualified to make that assessment (Trump is mad about some reports suggesting they were not as effective as he said they were, for what it’s worth), but there is something resembling a larger narrative emerging from the haze of what happened.

The New York Times reported that “Three Iranian officials familiar with the plans said that Iran gave advanced notice to Qatari officials that attacks were coming, as a way to minimize casualties. The officials said Iran symbolically needed to strike back at the US but at the same time carry it out in a way that allowed all sides an exit ramp,” and this heads-up was also corroborated by Axios. This comes on the heels of the US reportedly doing the same and telling Iran that this was a “one-off.” There is hope that this was just a telegraphed tit-for-tat exchange that both autocratic regimes could use to whip up domestic support. That’s already happened in Iran, but has only moved the eminently predictable GOP in the United States so far.

Trump and Iran were scheduled to negotiate before Israel interrupted with their bombing campaign, and the reports are that the cable news president changed his mind about bombing Iran because he liked how cable news covered Israel’s strikes. Every report and theory must be taken with infinite grains of salt right now (especially for us children of the Iraq War), and we should all take particular caution to check and double-check and quintuple-check things in our horribly poisoned information environment where Sean Hannity is deleting posts because Wired found that he shared fake news that spread like wildfire. Without invoking the Rumsfeldian unknown unknowns bit, it is extremely difficult to know anything for certain in war. This is what soldiers, generals, intelligence officials, journalists and war historians have been trying to figure out for centuries, and Sean Hannity certainly isn’t going to be the first guy to crack the case.

But given that Trump is reportedly the “biggest threat to opsec,” we do have an unprecedented look into a mad king’s court, to say nothing of the court’s affinity for group texting in front of Russian and Chinese intelligence. This administration leaks like the Titanic, which is part of why the media likes Trump so much, so all the “reportedlys” flying around from plugged-in administration sources are worth trusting to varying degrees right now. Shit like this, though? Babybrained warmongering nonsense I’ve been decrying since I first got my wings as an internet poster. The media, per usual, is not sending their best to the blogs of war. Pay this garbage no mind.