The State Department Will Not Protect Americans Against Israel

While American bombs were being dropped by Israel on Lebanon, killing over a 1,000 people so far in their offensive against Hezbollah and whoever gets in their way, the State Department provided a helpful demonstration of its true priorities when American citizens are threatened by Israel to the point the U.S. issues a travel advisory to the country they’re attacking. We’re on our own.

The State Department’s primary job is to advance American imperial interests, not to protect Americans around the globe. They may say that’s part of their job, and it is very helpful when that aligns with their prime directive, but as Israel has proven in Gaza, American life is not a priority for Anthony Blinken and his army of monsters working tirelessly every day of their miserable lives to help engineer a genocide.

America will not protect you if you get in America or its allies’ way, even if you’re an American. In March 2003, Rachel Corrie was crushed to death by an American bulldozer driven by the Israeli military while she was protesting in Gaza, and a sham Israeli investigation ruled her death was an accident. Her parents are still seeking justice to this day.

Earlier this month, American activist Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi was killed by Israeli forces, and the Americans did their typical song and dance that we have all become familiar with by now, demanding that Israel investigate itself to shut down debate in the hopes that everyone will forget about it. One terrorist attack and a few American bombs leveling six buildings later, and the stalling tactics of the State Department over Israel’s killing of an American have successfully pushed her death off the front pages.

The State Department will not protect you if you get in Israel’s way, and the struggle of Rachel Corrie’s parents prove they will not work to provide any measure of justice no matter how wrongful the death. The best this organization can offer you when you’re under attack by weapons it has sold is a request to leave and a link to an airline’s website charging you thousands of dollars on the one available flight to depart the country. The depraved face of American imperialism has been revealed for all to see in Israel’s genocide of Gaza, and no one is safe from its insatiable lust for violence, not even Americans.