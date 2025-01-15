The LA Wildfires Prove that Elected Republicans Are Bad People Who Enjoy Watching Americans Suffer

Imagine if you will, a world where one of America’s major cities is enveloped in flames, causing untold destruction. People’s homes have burned down, leaving many without a place to stay. Some have lost everything in the tragedy, needing support from the state to not just rebuild their lives, but simply to just survive in the interim.

Now imagine a group of fundamentally evil people who think they are righteous and supported by God, seeing the tired, poor, huddled masses yearning to breathe free, and concluding that any help during the worst moments of these people’s lives should be conditioned on adopting Republican political priorities, and if they don’t, these self-righteous cretins will withhold their support during a time where people’s lives are threatened.

You don’t have to imagine any of this, because this is exactly what is happening with the Republican Party right now. Shadow president Elon Musk and many Republicans are blaming DEI and other conservative culture war targets for the fires objectively caused by the climate change they deny exists, while Speaker of the House Mike Johnson said he supports placing conditions on wildfire aid to California. Sen. Tommy Tuberville equated “good people” with “Republicans” in his plea to make sure that California suffers because “they don’t deserve anything.” There are countless elected Republicans out there right now going on TV and practically stating that they hate Americans who don’t vote Republican and that seeing them in pain brings them immense joy.

These people are evil human beings. There is no redeeming them, nor working with them. The entire Republican Party spent all of Hurricane Helene making up lies about the federal government supposedly abandoning North Carolina, howling about how evil this figment of their imagination is, and now that they are in power, they actually think that it’s a really great idea.

There is no bottom with the Republican Party. Their moral compass is pointed towards the gates of hell, and it will only continue to get worse with these people who detest no less than half of this country. They are the adherents of a longtime American ideology that Hitler said inspired him, and they are more than happy to let people die simply because they did not vote Republican. This is the kind of thinking that can only exist in this fundamentally broken group of people, as despite all of the Democrats’ vast elitist and out-of-touch problems, there has never been a push on the left side of the aisle to condition disaster aid to states like this.

Elected Republicans are openly stating right now that they would rather watch America burn to the ground than lift a finger to help someone who does not agree with all of the batshit insane lies they take as an article of faith. They are damaged human beings who derive their own happiness from other people’s misery, and I don’t know how you can possibly have a functioning government with people willing to let others die if they cannot impose their will on a country they so clearly despise.