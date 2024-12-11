Nancy Mace Is an Irredeemable Garbage Person Who Loves Bullying Vulnerable People and Yet the Media Still Believes Her

Nancy Mace is a Republican Congresswoman who has recently risen to prominence through her outright hatred of trans people, authoring a bill to force Sarah McBride, America’s first transgender person in Congress, to use the men’s bathroom. Mace has tweeted about trans folks almost nonstop since she started gaining more fame after the election, and according to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Bluesky, this kind of depraved, sweaty and desperate appeal to America’s least intelligent bigots is a feature of her politics that has led much of her own caucus to hate her hateful guts.



Yesterday, the stenographers in mainstream media “reported” that Nancy Mace said she was “physically accosted” on Capitol grounds, and every “report” you read from CNN, The Washington Post, Reuters and the like all have produced the same story (save for the New York Times, who has demonstrated the most sense of any major outlet and doesn’t seem to have even written this story up yet as the details are still unfolding). Mace said she was attacked, the cops said they arrested someone after Mace told them she was attacked, and that was all the reporting the “journalists” at these outlets apparently felt like doing yesterday.

This is a perfect example of the value of independent media. Mainstream media’s “reporting” on what happened is completely indistinguishable from Fox News’s writeup that paints Mace as the victim, because these feckless outlets are simply letting a proven liar tell her version of events so they can call it their own work. But actual reporters at The Imprint dug into this and found a lot more detail to the incident. They did this by doing old fashioned shoe-leather reporting and talking to people outside the halls of power who probably don’t even register as credible to CNN’s senior leadership who have never met a powerful liar they weren’t willing to run interference for. Per John Kelly at The Imprint, here is what allegedly happened.

A former foster youth and award-winning advocate for children was arrested at the U.S. Capitol tonight — a bizarre twist in an otherwise celebratory day of events — after South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace accused him of assault. The incident took place outside a House of Representatives office building following an event honoring the anniversary of a landmark child welfare law where Mace, a firebrand Republican, had given a speech. Three witnesses at the scene told The Imprint their accused colleague James McIntyre had done nothing more than shake the congress member’s hand at the House reception, and asked her to protect the rights of transgender people. … Elliott Hinkle, a former foster youth and advocate for LGBTQ rights, said McIntyre shook her hand, and made a comment about how many transgender youth are in foster care, adding: “They need your support.” “From what I saw, it was a normal handshake and interaction that I would expect any legislator to expect from anyone as a constituent,” said Hinkle, a consultant who has advised the federal government on issues affecting youth in foster care. Later, Hinkle said, one of Mace’s aides returned to the reception and asked McIntyre his name and whether he would repeat what he had told the legislator. Two other people who witnessed the interaction confirmed that description of the brief episode. McIntyre left the celebration, but he was later summoned back to the Rayburn Building by police.

Despite the fact that Nancy Mace is an irredeemable garbage person bereft of any humanity, in our Very Serious media, she gets to tell the story because the people who market themselves as a check on power implicitly trust the word of the powerful, further buttressed by the Capitol police confirming they did arrest McIntyre. Contrasting The Imprint’s detailed report where they did, yannow, reporting by talking to people who aren’t some of the most powerful in the country, to the mainstream media’s avalanche of stenography reveals some ugly truths. Someone like Nancy Mace can be so openly bigoted, callous and manipulative that other members of Congress are telling folks behind closed doors and in public, “yeah she’s a liar and her friends hate her,” yet CNN will still produce an entire “report” that is solely her version of events, then add that an arrest was made to not-so-subtly suggest that her story is correct (fun fact for the stenographers who have made a career off of copy/pasting police statements and calling it journalism: there’s a reason the state has to file charges against someone and can’t just arrest people and say they proved their guilt).

It is frankly, a choice at this point when the media writes articles like these portraying allegations as fact. Republicans like Nancy Mace have long proven they are disingenuous actors who use the media to disseminate their lies, and anyone going along with it without doing their own independent reporting has demonstrated that they are either fervent allies of bigoted liars like Nancy Mace, or they truly are dumber than Nancy Mace pretends to be. After nearly a decade of doing media criticism, I honestly couldn’t tell you which one of those options is the betting favorite, just that both have become my impression dealing with these kinds of idiots in mainstream media who let people without credibility dictate their own coverage.

This story now is Nancy Mace’s word versus “three witnesses,” and in a journalistic world, three is more than one. But in mainstream media’s unhinged universe where a fucking children’s video game can be blamed for the shooting of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO, one powerful proven liar is more credible than three powerless witnesses. As of this writing, there is not a single mainstream media article about this incident that includes The Imprint’s reporting or any reporting of their own outside repeating Mace’s tweet and the Capitol police’s statement. Nancy Mace is a fundamentally rotten human being who is dedicated to making other people’s lives worse, and she couldn’t ask for a better set of allies than she has in the mainstream media.