Watch: Drone Footage Shows Mangled Tropicana Field Roof After Milton Roared Through

The destruction left by Hurricane Milton will take a few days to become clear. Tampa seems to have been spared the worst predictions of storm surge, given the specifics of where the storm made landfall, but huge amounts of rain, strong wind, and a number of tornadoes spawned by the hurricane have still left much of the Florida peninsula reeling.

Though the images of what Milton has done will start to trickle out today, one major landmark did not fare well and has already had its closeup: Tropicana Field, where the Rays play, saw its roof torn to shreds by the wind. This drone footage of the mangled dome is a haunting look at what these storms are capable of: